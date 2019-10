1813 S. Fourth Ave.

When it comes to the vibrant mash of avocado that we put on everything here, no one does guacamole quite like Mi Nidito. The Southside restaurant is a well-known staple in the Old Pueblo, visited by locals, visiting celebrities and even a president of the United States, once upon a time. If this quacamole is good enough for a leader of the free world, it’s good enough for us!

Runners Up

2.Guadalajara Grill

3. El Charro Cafe