Best Greek

Opa’s Best

4590 E. Broadway Blvd.

When they said this was Opa’s best, they weren’t pulling your toga. Opa’s Best has served Tucson for years with their combination of Greek and American food, with classics like their house-made baklava, slow-roasted lamb, and grilled burgers. We personally recommend their falafel platter with a Greek salad, but you really can’t go wrong. And if you can’t get enough of Opa’s, they even offer catering.

Reader Recommended

Pappoule’s

Zayna Mediterranean


