Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Greek 

Athens on 4th Avenue

500 N. Fourth Ave.

Opa! Bring on the dolmas, falafel and gyros. You don’t have to go all the way to Greece to score some delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Athens on 4th Avenue brings fresh ingredients and all the great Greek staples (such as feta cheese and the best olive oil) to a table near you in the heart of Tucson. This family-operated restaurant has been a local favorite for over 18 years.  Save some room for the large plates and a big glass of wine. 

Runners Up

2. Opa! Greek Cuisine at American Eat Co.

3. Fronimo’s Greek Cafe

  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation