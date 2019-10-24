Best Greek 

500 N. Fourth Ave.

Opa! Bring on the dolmas, falafel and gyros. You don’t have to go all the way to Greece to score some delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Athens on 4th Avenue brings fresh ingredients and all the great Greek staples (such as feta cheese and the best olive oil) to a table near you in the heart of Tucson. This family-operated restaurant has been a local favorite for over 18 years. Save some room for the large plates and a big glass of wine.

