Best Of Tucson®

Best Golf Course

La Paloma

3660 E. Sunrise Drive

Got Golf? La Paloma sure does. Their 27-hole course has features including mini-Verde Bermuda greens, dense fairways and seven sets of tee boxes per hole. Not to mention the gorgeous views the course offers of the Santa Catalinas. They’ve also got plenty of resources to help you improve your game, including a short game practice area, two putting practice areas and a driving range. You can even sign up for private lessons, group clinics, or family or couples golf events.

Reader Recommended

Sewailo

Arizona National


Previous Winners

