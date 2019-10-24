Best Golf Course 

6200 N. Club House Lane

Fans of wide-open spaces and panoramic views will love the 36-hole facility at Loews Ventana Canyon, which offers a variety of views and opportunities to get your butt kicked by both the game of golf and Mother Nature herself. The 600-acre property is the brainchild of course architect Tom Azio, who designed the course in 1984 to provide jaw-dropping panoramic views of the Santa Catalina Mountains, while sporting a target golf course with narrow fairways and enough desert hazards to make your hair fall out by round’s end. If any of these tickle your fancy, then make your way up Kolb Road to the famed resort and try your hand at beating the thinking man’s game.

Runners Up

2. Sewailo at Casino Del Sol

3. La Paloma Golf Course