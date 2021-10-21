Best Of Tucson®

Best Gay Bar

IBT's

616 N. Fourth Ave.

IBT’s has been THE Tucson gay bar for more than three decades, taking top honors in this category for as long as we can remember. And it’s clear why: continual community events, drink specials and a positive atmosphere. Want to see a drag show? How about karaoke, dance parties and DJing? IBT’s is probably responsible for half of all the partying that Fourth Avenue sees.

