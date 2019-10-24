616 N. Fourth Ave.

IBT’s has won the honor of Best Gay Bar pretty much every year we’ve had Best of Tucson. With a location on Fourth Avenue, multiple dance floors to enjoy and a slew of regular programming that includes drag shows, karaoke and go-go dancing boys, it’s a favorite hangout for a fun night. It’s likely you’ll make friends dancing in close quarters on a packed night, and some wild memories too. Of all bars in Tucson, this will send you somewhere over the rainbow.

Runners Up

2. Surly Wench Pub

3. Brodie’s Tavern