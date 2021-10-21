Best Of Tucson®

Best Gallery

DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun

6300 N. Swan Road

The DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, built by Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia himself, isn’t just a massive adobe museum exhibiting many of the prolific artist’s works. It’s also 10 acres of desert that includes DeGrazia’s original home—built back in the 1950s, when the end of Swan Road was the middle of nowhere—as well as a chapel and the “Little Gallery” where DeGrazia first exhibited his work. (The Little Gallery has hosted guest artists for decades.) The museum and grounds both offer a gorgeous insight into the vision of one of the world’s best-known artists. We’re lucky to have it.

Reader Recommended

Madaras Gallery

Solar Culture


Tags

Next: Best Art Museum

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation