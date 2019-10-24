Best Gallery 

6300 N. Swan Road

There’s a reason they call it Gallery in the Sun: The grounds themselves are just as much art as the iconic paintings found within. Adobe structures, bedazzled walkways reminiscent of Dorothy’s yellow brick road and desert gardens are just some of the features of this magical place. This 10-acre National Historic District is the life work of Ted DeGrazia, one of the most recognizable artists of all time. The man was such a prolific artist, the gallery continues to unveil not only new paintings, but entirely new exhibits, decades after DeGrazia’s passing. Whether you want to be inspired, or simply wander in wonder, the Gallery in the Sun is a monument to DeGrazia.

Runners Up

2. Solar Culture

3. Madaras Gallery