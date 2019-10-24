Best Fun for the Whole Family 

2021 N. Kinney Road

There’s so much fun stuff to do at the Desert Museum that you and your whole family and all of your worst enemies could probably happily spend the day there and not run into each other. Stroll through two miles of walking paths to see nearly 250 animal species, check out the art gallery, touch the stingrays, play in the Packrat Playhouse, visit animals like bears and coatimundis, check out the aquarium, stop in for lunch and then go back out to experience even more.

Runners Up

2. Golf N’ Stuff

3. Reid Park Zoo