Best Fresh-Baked Bread

Barrio Bread

18 S. Eastbourne Ave.

Barrio Bread owner and baker Don Guerra used to work in bakeries before spending seven years in K-12 education. When he returned to baking again, it was in his garage, and his neighbors were the lucky consumers of his first Tucson loaves. It was such a success that it expanded beyond the barrio (neighborhood, in Spanish), and into collaborations with local farmers and chefs. These days, Barrio Bread is a local staple, and Guerra was even named one of Dessert Professional Magazine’s Top Ten Bakers in America a few years back.

Reader Recommended

Beyond Bread

La Baquette


