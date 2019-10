18 S. Eastbourne Ave.

Some people might not understand the point of an artisan heritage bread. Those people have never eaten Barrio Bread. With white Sonoran grains, precision heritage flour, mesquite flour and more, Tucson is just as much a part of Barrio Bread as it is of Tucson. Take a bite into something like their sun-dried cranberry and walnut bread made from pain au levain dough and tell us you can’t taste the passion behind the bake.

Runners Up 2. Beyond Bread

3. La Estrella