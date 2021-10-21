Best Of Tucson®

Best French

Ghini’s French Caffe

1803 E. Prince Road

Is a motto like “Frenchness Guaranteed” something you’re looking for? Well when that motto is alongside decades of serving Tucson and multiple BOT placements, it certainly seems appealing. We know Ghini’s won in the Best French category, but we also happen to think France and brunch go hand-in-hand. So look no further than their brunch menu with dishes like ham and swiss omelets and strawberry French toast as a proper introduction to Ghini’s greatness.

Reader Recommended

Wild Garlic Grill

Le Rendezvous


Previous: Best Greek
Next: Best Indian

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation