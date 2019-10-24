Best French 

2870 E. Skyline Drive

Wild Garlic Grill has been a wild success, moving from the low-budget neighborhood of First and Grant all the way north to the fancy digs at Campbell and Skyline. Trained in Paris, Chef Steven Schultz brings his French accents to the foods and flavors of California: garlic grilled shrimp with warm brie, grilled vegetables and roasted corn salsa in a beurre blanc sauce, or grilled sea bass with avocado hearts of palm tapenade, risotto and basil beurre blanc. And if you think that sounds good, wait until you hear about the nightly specials. It’s time for you to make a reservation, ne c’est pas?

Runners Up

2. Ghini’s French Caffe

3. Le Rendezvous