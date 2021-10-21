Best Of Tucson®

Best French Fries

Serial Grillers

5975 E. Speedway Blvd.

There are many types of fries in this world, and they are each beautiful in their own way. But some rise a cut above the rest. At Serial Grillers, their secret is simplicity: quarter-inch cut, seasoned with sea salt and completely wonderful. We like it when there aren't too many flavors getting between us and the glorious potatoes and their best friend, sea salt. So, once you can stop eating their fries long enough to take a breather (we’re going to need a few minutes), let’s raise a toast to Serial Grillers.

