Best Foothills Restaurant

Wild Garlic Grill

2870 E Skyline Dr.

Another regular among the BOT elites, Wild Garlic Grill takes the Best Foothills Restaurant title again. When you base your restaurant around the all-powerful garlic, it’s hard not to please. Chef Steven Schultz combines culinary lessons from Paris to California, ensuring that dishes like their braised lamb shank, caprese salad, pork loin and ceviche are all world-class.

Vivace

North Italia Restaurant


