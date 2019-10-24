Best Foothills Restaurant 

2905 E. Skyline Drive

It’s right there in the name—Blanco—so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this is probably the whitest Mexican restaurant you’ll ever visit. But Sam Fox has created another in his line of stylish restaurants here, with delicious takes on traditional favorites such as taco, burritos, enchiladas and more. Check out these taco toppings: BBQ pork, chipotle shrimp, braised short rib, mahi, and even grilled avocado. Pair that with their many margaritas and you’ve got a Southwestern special. Who knew you could fit so much flavor into such little tacos?

