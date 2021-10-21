Best Of Tucson®

Best Food Truck

Taco Stop

What is a food truck if not a modern chuckwagon? Tucson is blessed with so many of these meals on wheels that it’s hard to choose just one, but this year, Taco Stop outraced the others. You’ll not only find traditional tacos here, but also hot dogs and veggie options like jackfruit burros. Don’t wait for the supper bell—seek these guys out whenever you see them!

Reader Recommended

You Sly Dog

Curry Pot




