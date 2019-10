It’s called Geronimo’s Revenge because after culinary school, chef Mo Madril was irritated when he was told he’d only find success working for hotels or cruise ships. This fantastic food truck, serving up everything from mac & cheese to hot dogs to sandwiches to vegan options, is his revenge—and Tucson’s joy. If you’ve never grabbed some late-night Geronimo’s Revenge while you’re downtown, please treat yourself this weekend.

Runners Up

2. Fat Noodle

3. Pop’s Hot Chicken