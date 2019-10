If folk music is examined based on its ability to tell a story, then Tucson local Leila Lopez is a clear choice for Best Folk musician. While the songwriter’s engaging music showcases a variety of styles, the real charm and passion is in the lyrics (and her great voice at singing them). Lopez has been making music for decades, and if you’ve seen one of her shows around town, you’ll hope she never stops.

Runners Up

2. Little Cloud

3. Logan Greene