Best Of Tucson®

Best Folk Act

Leila Lopez

Congratulations to Leila Lopez for winning Best Folk musician once again, showing that the genre is all about the poet and the stories they sing. A song like “The Sea and the Mountainside,” with its pastoral lyrics, introspective style and passionate delivery, shows what modern folk should be. Tucson is lucky to have you. We’ll welcome your “folksy dream crooning” any chance we get.

Reader Recommended

Ryanhood

Natalie Pohanik


