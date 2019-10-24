Best Film Festival 

Staff Pick

Boy, this town seems like it has a film fest every other week these days! Whether it’s Film Fest Tucson, the Arizona International Film Festival, Tucson Cine Mexico or what have you, we have no shortage of opportunities to see challenging and independent film. But our fave remains the Loft Film Fest, which packs so many films into a week-long stretch that you have to take time off from work to enjoy it all. Last year’s festival brought us heavyweight cinema such as Roma and Killer of Sheep, fun stuff like Jurassic Park and Wayne’s World (with director Penelope Spheeris) and a performance from Tucson’s favorite rock outfit, Calexico. This year’s fest, coming up Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, promises to be just as much fun, with more than three dozen films that include buzz-worthy festival hits such as The Two Popes, Parasite and American Factory alongside pulp classics like Phantasm (with director Don Coscarelli) and even an experimental virtual reality trip aboard a bus.