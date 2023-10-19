Best Fashion & Style 2023

Best Clothing

Buffalo Exchange

2001 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-0508, buffaloexchange.com

Since 1974, the Blocks have sold and bought the coolest secondhand clothing under the name Buffalo Exchange, embodying the spirit of the American West. Shoppers can expect to find current trends, everyday styles and vintage treasures among the racks of this historic thrift store. Along with selling clothes, Buffalo Exchange allows customers to receive 25% in cash or 50% in trade for their clothing items. Today, Buffalo Exchange continues to lead the way in sustainable style.

Reader Recommended

Creations Boutique

Multiple locations

520-622-8251, creations24.com

South Sixth Bodega

4500 N. Oracle Road

520-500-4231, southsixthbodega.com





Best Resale Clothing

Plato’s Closet East

5616 E. Broadway Blvd

520-777-4478, platoscloset.com

With a focus on trendy and gently used fashion, this resale store offers a straightforward and profitable way to refresh any wardrobe. Plato’s Closet uses an efficient and transparent approach for individuals to sell their clothing for cash, making it a convenient choice to declutter and earn some extra money. Plato’s Closet’s commitment to trendy consignment ensures both sellers and buyers can enjoy an ever-changing selection of clothing.

Reader Recommended

Buffalo Exchange

2001 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-0508, buffaloexchange.com

Twice as Nice

7333 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-298-7375, facebook.com/twiceasnicebroadway









Best Nail Salon

Greentoes

529 N. Sixth Avenue, 520-777-6281

615 W. Roller Coaster Road, 520-329-8972

greentoestucson.com

Greentoes’ technicians don’t want their clients to be in a hurry. Instead, they want them to have a Zen experience, to relieve stress, to relax. Four levels are offered: express, essential, signature or slow beauty. Products used are all vegan, formulated without formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin and other harmful chemicals. Of course, these aren’t the only services available at Greentoes; after all, this is a full-service spa. Get waxed, dermaplaned or massaged. Life will look better when you’re done.

Reader Recommended

Bella Day Spa

1070 E. Tucson Marketplace Boulevard

520-882-2123, bellaspaandbeauty.com

Gadabout SalonSpas

Multiple locations

520-325-0000, gadabout.com





Best Home Furnishings

Sam Levitz Furniture

Multiple locations

520-531-9905, samlevitz.com

Sam Levitz Furniture has it all — from cozy sofas to stylish dining sets. Its commitment to affordability ensures that customers can transform their homes with premium furniture without breaking the bank. With a reputation for exceptional service and creative home designs, Sam Levitz Furniture is the go-to destination for greater Tucson area residents seeking value and quality furnishings for their homes.

Reader Recommended

Copenhagen Imports

3660 E. Fort Lowell Road, 520-795-0316

3648 E. Ajo Way, 520-326-6491

copenhagenliving.com

Ashley HomeStore

100 N. Pantano Road

520-917-2417, ashleyfurniture.com





Best Day Spa

Gadabout SalonSpas

Multiple locations

520-325-0000, gadabout.com

For decades, Gadabout SalonSpas have been recognized for providing exceptional beauty services. With a team of highly skilled professionals, it offers a comprehensive range of beauty treatments, all delivered with a dedication to excellence. The services of Gadabout SalonSpas range from hair and skin care to massages and nail treatments. For all beauty and body care needs, this spa sits at the forefront of innovation and exceptional customer service.

Reader Recommended

Greentoes

529 N. Sixth Avenue, 520-777-6281

615 W. Roller Coaster Road, 520-329-8972

greentoestucson.com/north

Hiapsi Spa - Casino Del Sol

5655 W. Valencia Road

1-855-765-7829, casinodelsol.com





Best Vintage Shopping

22nd Street Antique Mall

5302 E. 22nd Street, 520-514-5262

facebook.com/22ndstreetantiquemalltuscon

Vintage shopping reigns supreme at the 22nd Street Antique Mall. The haunted destination has products spanning from art deco to midcentury modern. Its reputation for creative holiday decorations and gifts makes it a favorite among antique hunters in Tucson, ensuring several hours spent exploring its eclectic inventory.

Reader Recommended

Buffalo Exchange

2001 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-0508, buffaloexchange.com

How Sweet It Was

424 E. Sixth Street

520-623-9854, howsweetitwas.com





Best Tanning Salon

Beach Bunnie Tanning

943 E. University Boulevard

520-792-8267, beachbunnietanning.com

UV rays aren’t our friend. Instead, make an appointment at Beach Bunnie Tanning, where they advise clients on how to get that sun-kissed skin tone. There are products on hand to enhance a tan and the technicians will advise guests on how long to stay in the booth. They have spray-on color, too.

Reader Recommended

Heavenly Glow

7846 E. Wrightstown Road

520-733-3600, heavenlyglowtans.com

Kist by Mist Tanning

3013 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-319-5995

kistbymisttanning.com





Best Local Clothing Designer

Ruby Jane

26 Tubac Road

520-400-7526, rubyjanedesigns.com

Unsatisfied with available clothing choices, South Africa native Ruby Sanders decided to make her own. Sanders established Ruby Jane Designs in 2011, creating fashion that complements all body types in the desert she now calls home. With a background in fabric sourcing and buying from her time in South Africa, Sanders fills a gap in the market for clothing that is flattering and comfortable. Every piece from Ruby Jane Designs is a testament to a modern and timeless look, allowing women to build lasting wardrobes for every season.

Reader Recommended

Tierra Owens

instagram.com/mothertierra

facebook.com/tierra.owens.9

Black Broccoli

418 E. Seventh Street

520-306-8269, shopblackbroccoli.com





Best Lash Boutique

Amazing Lash Studio

4811 E. Grant Road, 520-462-4936

7625 N. Oracle Road, 520-214-7622

amazinglashstudio.com

The experience at Amazing Lash Studio is nothing short of exceptional. Along with a contemporary design and comfortable atmosphere, clients are given their own private suite where licensed lash stylists work their magic. With personalized consultations and maintenance plans, Amazing Lash ensures clients get the exact look their desire with choices of lash style, length and thickness. Their stylists are trained to create a flawless lash transformation with every visit.

Reader Recommended

Lash Lab

6544 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-820-0143, facebook.com/lashlabllc

Nash Laser and Lash

(formerly Blink Beauty)

4429 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-373-5113, facebook.com/blinkbeautytucson





Best Jewelry

Silver Sea Jewelry

330 N. Fourth Avenue

520-624-9954, tinyurl.com/silver-sea-jewelry

Operating since 1993, Silver Sea Jewelry is more than just a store; it’s a living and ever-changing treasure chest. Jewelry fanatics will find pieces made in Tucson and sourced from around the world. While the store specializes in sterling silver, Silver Sea Jewelry also offers whimsical fashion jewelry, stainless steel and stunning gold pieces. Its commitment to beautiful accessories is rivaled only by their love for animals. The store supports animal charities through its nonprofit partnership, Beading Divas to the Rescue.

Reader Recommended

Luna and Saya

instagram.com/lunaandsaya, lunaandsaya.com

Heliotrope

instagram.com/heliotropemetal, heliotropemetal.com





Best Hair Salon

The Coyote Wore Sideburns

2855 E. Grant Road

520-623-7341, thecoyoteworesideburns.com

The Coyote Wore Sideburns is a salon that has stood the test of time. For almost four decades, it has been a cut above the rest, offering haircuts, permanent waves and hair coloring using innovative techniques alongside trusted methods. The team of eccentric, colorful and tattoo-clad stylists has a true passion for the craft of cutting and styling hair. The Coyote Wore Sideburns continues to prove itself as a timeless option for every coyote in this desert town — with or without sideburns.

Reader Recommended

Gadabout SalonSpas

Multiple locations

520-325-0000, gadabout.com

Salon Salon

410 E. Toole Avenue

520-777-3224, salonsalonaz.com





Best Place to Get Great

Hair Color

Gadabout SalonSpas

Multiple locations

520-325-0000, gadabout.com

When it comes to finding that perfect hair color, the search is over with Gadabout SalonSpas. Its team of seasoned professionals use Wella, one of the best professional hair coloring brands with more than 36 shades to choose from. Gadabout strives to be at the forefront of color techniques and quality treatment, ensuring its services inspire and reflect each patron’s style. Offering a line of excellent home care products after each coloring, Gadabout SalonSpas leads the way for exceptional results.

Reader Recommended

Hush

4635 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-327-6753, hushsalonandspa.com

Beauty and Beasts Salon

10180 E. Rita Road

520-849-5667, beautyandbeastssalon.com





Best Tattoo Parlor

Sacred Art

315 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-369-4421

2807 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-326-1601

sacredarttattoostudio.com

If Tucson is a hub for talented ink masters, Sacred Art has become its meeting ground. This studio houses a dedicated group of accomplished artists, known for their long-lasting black, white and grayscale masterpieces. Looking for vibrant colors? Sacred Art’s team can also draw those dreams into reality. Beyond tattoos, it also offers permanent makeup services and a wide range of piercings, making it Tucson’s one-stop shop for quality body art.

Reader Recommended

Black Rose Tattooers

47 S. Sixth Avenue, 520-388-9091

421 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-629-1999

blackrosetattooers.com

Haunted Hands

510 N. Seventh Avenue

520-329-2002, hauntedhands.com





Best Tattoo Removal/Alteration

Oops! Laser Removal

5647 E. Grant Road

520-488-5715, oopslaser.com

Ever wanted to erase the mistakes of the past? While Oops! Laser Removal can’t take it all away, it can help rid clients of unwanted tattoos. The facility uses state-of-the-art laser equipment and techniques to remove gang-related tattoos, offensive markings and other unwanted ink, providing individuals with a blank canvas to start fresh. Don’t let a mistake or two hold you back; this laser tattoo removal service will have your “oops!” off your flesh in a flash.

Reader Recommended

Pima Dermatology

5150 E. Glenn Street

520-795-7729, pimaderm.com

Allure Medical

5501 N. Oracle Road

520-365-5028, alluremedicaltucson.com





Best Tattoo Artist

Lisa Cardenas

(Haunted Hands)

510 N. Seventh Avenue, 520-329-2002

hauntedhands.com, instagram.com/lisacardenasart

Lisa Cardenas stands as the true maestro of ink in Tucson, and her journey to the top is a canvas of creativity. From her early days as an illustrator and animator, Cardenas returned to Tucson and started her very own parlor, Haunted Hands. Cardenas’ style is a love letter to the Sonoran Desert and exhibits a keen ability to breathe life into each piece she creates. With a seven-year streak, Cardenas has proved that she is a creative force of nature with every stroke of her needle.

Reader Recommended

Anthony Michaels

(Twenty Five Twelve Collective)

2512 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-274-7662

2512collective.com, instagram.com/antmikes

Nikki Turner (Evil Eye Tattoo)

6010 N. Oracle Road, 520-447-9111

evileyetattootucson.com, instagram.com/nikkitattooer





Best Place to Get Pierced

Straight to the Point

1927 E. Grant Road

520-795-8500, sttptucson.com

Straight to the Point is a piercing studio and a haven for self-expression. This Tucson gem hosts a team of piercing experts who transform into cheerleaders, hand-holders and advocates for every patron who walks through their doors. But what truly sets it apart is its dedication to creating moments of genuine connection. They listen to patrons and exceed expectations, understanding that self-love can radiate and make the world a better place.

Reader Recommended

Sacred Art

315 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-369-4421

2807 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-326-1601

sacredarttattoostudio.com

Enchanted Dragon

4243 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-323-2817

405 E. Wetmore Road, 520-884-5494

enchanteddragontattoos.com





Best Adult Store

Fascinations

3658 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-322-0757

4499 W. Ina Road, Marana, 520-447-2199

fascinations.net

Need a boost in the bedroom? Want to have a buzzworthy sex life? Fascinations has you covered. The stores are filled with fun, seductive toys, sexy lingerie and wellness products.

Reader Recommended

Jellywink Boutique

416 E. Seventh Street

520-526-2623, jellywink.com

Zone D’Erotica Erotic Boutique

6227 Travel Center Drive

zonederotica.com





Best Barbershop

Headliners

Multiple locations, 520-544-2090

facebook.com/HeadlinersBarberShopllc

Headliners was built on resilience, community and a few remarkable haircuts. Owner and award-winning hair artist LaRon Cook is driven by passion and guided by faith, specializing in intricate and imaginative hair designs. The aptly nicknamed “Mr. Untouchable” and his team also provide a modern barber shop service with all the classics, from tapers and fades to gentlemans and cleanups. Beyond the scissors and clippers, Headliners is a neighborhood gathering spot where stories are shared, laughter is aplenty, and everyone feels at home.

Reader Recommended

Barrio Barbershop

4625 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-790-8192, instagram.com/barrio5201

Gentlemen Jacks Barber Lounge

13360 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way

520-838-0899, gentlemanjacksbarberlounge.com

Best Florist

Mayfield Florist

2200 N. Wilmot Road

520-633-4176, mayfieldflorist.com

Mayfield Florist is a living, breathing flower library that keeps to its roots. Created by Patsy Coleman and passed to her sons, the shop takes each arrangement to heart, using a variety of fresh flowers from local favorites like Asiatic lilies and Holland tulips to exotic cymbidium and dendrobium orchids. Along with flowers, Mayfield Florist adds fun and decorative accessories to go with any occasion, like balloons, candies and goodie baskets. This florist shop is a timeless Tucson favorite, expressing every emotion through floral design and touching hearts with every petal.

Reader Recommended

Inglis Florists

2362 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-622-4641

6468 N. Oracle Road, 520-622-4641

inglisflorists.com

Flower Shop on 4th Avenue

531 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-7673, flowershopon4th.com





Best Eyeglass/Optical Retailer

Alvernon Optical

Multiple locations, alvernonoptical.com

The practice has an eye on Southern Arizonans’ sight. Its board-certified eye doctors provide the highest quality of care performing everything from routine eye exams to diagnosing, treating and managing eye diseases.

Reader

Recommended

Arizona Primary Eye Care

Multiple locations

arizonaprimaryeyecare.com

Fishkind, Bakewell,

Maltzman, Hunter &

Associates

Multiple locations

eyestucson.com