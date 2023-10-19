Best Fashion & Style 2023

Best Clothing
Buffalo Exchange
2001 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-0508, buffaloexchange.com
Since 1974, the Blocks have sold and bought the coolest secondhand clothing under the name Buffalo Exchange, embodying the spirit of the American West. Shoppers can expect to find current trends, everyday styles and vintage treasures among the racks of this historic thrift store. Along with selling clothes, Buffalo Exchange allows customers to receive 25% in cash or 50% in trade for their clothing items. Today, Buffalo Exchange continues to lead the way in sustainable style.
Creations Boutique
Multiple locations
520-622-8251, creations24.com
South Sixth Bodega
4500 N. Oracle Road
520-500-4231, southsixthbodega.com
Best Resale Clothing
Plato’s Closet East
5616 E. Broadway Blvd
520-777-4478, platoscloset.com
With a focus on trendy and gently used fashion, this resale store offers a straightforward and profitable way to refresh any wardrobe. Plato’s Closet uses an efficient and transparent approach for individuals to sell their clothing for cash, making it a convenient choice to declutter and earn some extra money. Plato’s Closet’s commitment to trendy consignment ensures both sellers and buyers can enjoy an ever-changing selection of clothing.
Twice as Nice
7333 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-298-7375, facebook.com/twiceasnicebroadway
Best Nail Salon
Greentoes
529 N. Sixth Avenue, 520-777-6281
615 W. Roller Coaster Road, 520-329-8972
greentoestucson.com
Greentoes’ technicians don’t want their clients to be in a hurry. Instead, they want them to have a Zen experience, to relieve stress, to relax. Four levels are offered: express, essential, signature or slow beauty. Products used are all vegan, formulated without formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin and other harmful chemicals. Of course, these aren’t the only services available at Greentoes; after all, this is a full-service spa. Get waxed, dermaplaned or massaged. Life will look better when you’re done.
Bella Day Spa
1070 E. Tucson Marketplace Boulevard
520-882-2123, bellaspaandbeauty.com
Gadabout SalonSpas
Multiple locations
520-325-0000, gadabout.com
Best Home Furnishings
Sam Levitz Furniture
Multiple locations
520-531-9905, samlevitz.com
Sam Levitz Furniture has it all — from cozy sofas to stylish dining sets. Its commitment to affordability ensures that customers can transform their homes with premium furniture without breaking the bank. With a reputation for exceptional service and creative home designs, Sam Levitz Furniture is the go-to destination for greater Tucson area residents seeking value and quality furnishings for their homes.
Copenhagen Imports
3660 E. Fort Lowell Road, 520-795-0316
3648 E. Ajo Way, 520-326-6491
copenhagenliving.com
Ashley HomeStore
100 N. Pantano Road
520-917-2417, ashleyfurniture.com
Best Day Spa
Gadabout SalonSpas
Multiple locations
520-325-0000, gadabout.com
For decades, Gadabout SalonSpas have been recognized for providing exceptional beauty services. With a team of highly skilled professionals, it offers a comprehensive range of beauty treatments, all delivered with a dedication to excellence. The services of Gadabout SalonSpas range from hair and skin care to massages and nail treatments. For all beauty and body care needs, this spa sits at the forefront of innovation and exceptional customer service.
Hiapsi Spa - Casino Del Sol
5655 W. Valencia Road
1-855-765-7829, casinodelsol.com
Best Vintage Shopping
22nd Street Antique Mall
5302 E. 22nd Street, 520-514-5262
facebook.com/22ndstreetantiquemalltuscon
Vintage shopping reigns supreme at the 22nd Street Antique Mall. The haunted destination has products spanning from art deco to midcentury modern. Its reputation for creative holiday decorations and gifts makes it a favorite among antique hunters in Tucson, ensuring several hours spent exploring its eclectic inventory.
How Sweet It Was
424 E. Sixth Street
520-623-9854, howsweetitwas.com
Best Tanning Salon
Beach Bunnie Tanning
943 E. University Boulevard
520-792-8267, beachbunnietanning.com
UV rays aren’t our friend. Instead, make an appointment at Beach Bunnie Tanning, where they advise clients on how to get that sun-kissed skin tone. There are products on hand to enhance a tan and the technicians will advise guests on how long to stay in the booth. They have spray-on color, too.
Heavenly Glow
7846 E. Wrightstown Road
520-733-3600, heavenlyglowtans.com
Kist by Mist Tanning
3013 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-319-5995
kistbymisttanning.com
Best Local Clothing Designer
Ruby Jane
26 Tubac Road
520-400-7526, rubyjanedesigns.com
Unsatisfied with available clothing choices, South Africa native Ruby Sanders decided to make her own. Sanders established Ruby Jane Designs in 2011, creating fashion that complements all body types in the desert she now calls home. With a background in fabric sourcing and buying from her time in South Africa, Sanders fills a gap in the market for clothing that is flattering and comfortable. Every piece from Ruby Jane Designs is a testament to a modern and timeless look, allowing women to build lasting wardrobes for every season.
Tierra Owens
instagram.com/mothertierra
facebook.com/tierra.owens.9
Black Broccoli
418 E. Seventh Street
520-306-8269, shopblackbroccoli.com
Best Lash Boutique
Amazing Lash Studio
4811 E. Grant Road, 520-462-4936
7625 N. Oracle Road, 520-214-7622
amazinglashstudio.com
The experience at Amazing Lash Studio is nothing short of exceptional. Along with a contemporary design and comfortable atmosphere, clients are given their own private suite where licensed lash stylists work their magic. With personalized consultations and maintenance plans, Amazing Lash ensures clients get the exact look their desire with choices of lash style, length and thickness. Their stylists are trained to create a flawless lash transformation with every visit.
Lash Lab
6544 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-820-0143, facebook.com/lashlabllc
Nash Laser and Lash
(formerly Blink Beauty)
4429 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-373-5113, facebook.com/blinkbeautytucson
Best Jewelry
Silver Sea Jewelry
330 N. Fourth Avenue
520-624-9954, tinyurl.com/silver-sea-jewelry
Operating since 1993, Silver Sea Jewelry is more than just a store; it’s a living and ever-changing treasure chest. Jewelry fanatics will find pieces made in Tucson and sourced from around the world. While the store specializes in sterling silver, Silver Sea Jewelry also offers whimsical fashion jewelry, stainless steel and stunning gold pieces. Its commitment to beautiful accessories is rivaled only by their love for animals. The store supports animal charities through its nonprofit partnership, Beading Divas to the Rescue.
Luna and Saya
instagram.com/lunaandsaya, lunaandsaya.com
Heliotrope
instagram.com/heliotropemetal, heliotropemetal.com
Best Hair Salon
The Coyote Wore Sideburns
2855 E. Grant Road
520-623-7341, thecoyoteworesideburns.com
The Coyote Wore Sideburns is a salon that has stood the test of time. For almost four decades, it has been a cut above the rest, offering haircuts, permanent waves and hair coloring using innovative techniques alongside trusted methods. The team of eccentric, colorful and tattoo-clad stylists has a true passion for the craft of cutting and styling hair. The Coyote Wore Sideburns continues to prove itself as a timeless option for every coyote in this desert town — with or without sideburns.
Salon Salon
410 E. Toole Avenue
520-777-3224, salonsalonaz.com
Best Place to Get Great
Hair Color
When it comes to finding that perfect hair color, the search is over with Gadabout SalonSpas. Its team of seasoned professionals use Wella, one of the best professional hair coloring brands with more than 36 shades to choose from. Gadabout strives to be at the forefront of color techniques and quality treatment, ensuring its services inspire and reflect each patron’s style. Offering a line of excellent home care products after each coloring, Gadabout SalonSpas leads the way for exceptional results.
Hush
4635 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-327-6753, hushsalonandspa.com
Beauty and Beasts Salon
10180 E. Rita Road
520-849-5667, beautyandbeastssalon.com
Best Tattoo Parlor
Sacred Art
315 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-369-4421
2807 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-326-1601
sacredarttattoostudio.com
If Tucson is a hub for talented ink masters, Sacred Art has become its meeting ground. This studio houses a dedicated group of accomplished artists, known for their long-lasting black, white and grayscale masterpieces. Looking for vibrant colors? Sacred Art’s team can also draw those dreams into reality. Beyond tattoos, it also offers permanent makeup services and a wide range of piercings, making it Tucson’s one-stop shop for quality body art.
Black Rose Tattooers
47 S. Sixth Avenue, 520-388-9091
421 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-629-1999
blackrosetattooers.com
Haunted Hands
510 N. Seventh Avenue
520-329-2002, hauntedhands.com
Best Tattoo Removal/Alteration
Oops! Laser Removal
5647 E. Grant Road
520-488-5715, oopslaser.com
Ever wanted to erase the mistakes of the past? While Oops! Laser Removal can’t take it all away, it can help rid clients of unwanted tattoos. The facility uses state-of-the-art laser equipment and techniques to remove gang-related tattoos, offensive markings and other unwanted ink, providing individuals with a blank canvas to start fresh. Don’t let a mistake or two hold you back; this laser tattoo removal service will have your “oops!” off your flesh in a flash.
Pima Dermatology
5150 E. Glenn Street
520-795-7729, pimaderm.com
Allure Medical
5501 N. Oracle Road
520-365-5028, alluremedicaltucson.com
Best Tattoo Artist
Lisa Cardenas
(Haunted Hands)
510 N. Seventh Avenue, 520-329-2002
hauntedhands.com, instagram.com/lisacardenasart
Lisa Cardenas stands as the true maestro of ink in Tucson, and her journey to the top is a canvas of creativity. From her early days as an illustrator and animator, Cardenas returned to Tucson and started her very own parlor, Haunted Hands. Cardenas’ style is a love letter to the Sonoran Desert and exhibits a keen ability to breathe life into each piece she creates. With a seven-year streak, Cardenas has proved that she is a creative force of nature with every stroke of her needle.
Anthony Michaels
(Twenty Five Twelve Collective)
2512 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-274-7662
2512collective.com, instagram.com/antmikes
Nikki Turner (Evil Eye Tattoo)
6010 N. Oracle Road, 520-447-9111
evileyetattootucson.com, instagram.com/nikkitattooer
Best Place to Get Pierced
Straight to the Point
1927 E. Grant Road
520-795-8500, sttptucson.com
Straight to the Point is a piercing studio and a haven for self-expression. This Tucson gem hosts a team of piercing experts who transform into cheerleaders, hand-holders and advocates for every patron who walks through their doors. But what truly sets it apart is its dedication to creating moments of genuine connection. They listen to patrons and exceed expectations, understanding that self-love can radiate and make the world a better place.
Enchanted Dragon
4243 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-323-2817
405 E. Wetmore Road, 520-884-5494
enchanteddragontattoos.com
Best Adult Store
Fascinations
3658 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-322-0757
4499 W. Ina Road, Marana, 520-447-2199
fascinations.net
Need a boost in the bedroom? Want to have a buzzworthy sex life? Fascinations has you covered. The stores are filled with fun, seductive toys, sexy lingerie and wellness products.
Jellywink Boutique
416 E. Seventh Street
520-526-2623, jellywink.com
Zone D’Erotica Erotic Boutique
6227 Travel Center Drive
zonederotica.com
Best Barbershop
Headliners
Multiple locations, 520-544-2090
facebook.com/HeadlinersBarberShopllc
Headliners was built on resilience, community and a few remarkable haircuts. Owner and award-winning hair artist LaRon Cook is driven by passion and guided by faith, specializing in intricate and imaginative hair designs. The aptly nicknamed “Mr. Untouchable” and his team also provide a modern barber shop service with all the classics, from tapers and fades to gentlemans and cleanups. Beyond the scissors and clippers, Headliners is a neighborhood gathering spot where stories are shared, laughter is aplenty, and everyone feels at home.
Barrio Barbershop
4625 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-790-8192, instagram.com/barrio5201
Gentlemen Jacks Barber Lounge
13360 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way
520-838-0899, gentlemanjacksbarberlounge.com
Best Florist
Mayfield Florist
2200 N. Wilmot Road
520-633-4176, mayfieldflorist.com
Mayfield Florist is a living, breathing flower library that keeps to its roots. Created by Patsy Coleman and passed to her sons, the shop takes each arrangement to heart, using a variety of fresh flowers from local favorites like Asiatic lilies and Holland tulips to exotic cymbidium and dendrobium orchids. Along with flowers, Mayfield Florist adds fun and decorative accessories to go with any occasion, like balloons, candies and goodie baskets. This florist shop is a timeless Tucson favorite, expressing every emotion through floral design and touching hearts with every petal.
Inglis Florists
2362 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-622-4641
6468 N. Oracle Road, 520-622-4641
inglisflorists.com
Flower Shop on 4th Avenue
531 N. Fourth Avenue
520-622-7673, flowershopon4th.com
Best Eyeglass/Optical Retailer
Alvernon Optical
Multiple locations, alvernonoptical.com
The practice has an eye on Southern Arizonans’ sight. Its board-certified eye doctors provide the highest quality of care performing everything from routine eye exams to diagnosing, treating and managing eye diseases.
Arizona Primary Eye Care
Multiple locations
arizonaprimaryeyecare.com
Fishkind, Bakewell,
Maltzman, Hunter &
Associates
Multiple locations
eyestucson.com