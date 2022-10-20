Best Fashion & Style 2022

Best Clothing
Creations Boutique
444 N. Fourth Avenue
520-622-8251, creations24.com
Deeply rooted in Bohemian influences, Creations Boutique specializes in modern apparel, including Angie Brand clothing, as well as a curated selection of labels we all love. Its goal is to provide a memorable experience. Its designers search the world for incredible art to bring clothing to life. This boutique is not afraid of color nor shy on embellishment.
Reader Recommended
South Sixth Bodega
Tucson Mall - 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 307
Park Place Mall - 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite 142
520-500-4231, southsixthbodega.com
Best Resale Clothing
Buffalo Exchange
Multiple locations, buffaloexchange.com
Some of us have been buying and trading clothes here for a bit. Buffalo Exchange has been buying, selling and trading clothing and accessories since 1974, when Kerstin Block had the idea for a different sort of secondhand shop following her love of thrift store shopping. Enter a whole new business model — a resale shop where customers could buy hand-picked secondhand treasures and sell their clothes for cash or trade on the spot. A perfect storm for the perfect business.
Reader Recommended
Plato’s Closet
East - 5616 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-777-4478
West - 7306 N. Oracle Road, 520-207-9333, platoscloset.com
Twice As Nice, 7333 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-298-7375, shopselltrade.com
Best Nail Salon
Greentoes
Central - 529 N. Sixth Avenue, 520-777-6281
North - 615 W. Roller Coaster Road, 520-329-8972, greentoes.com
Greentoes provides vegan nail lacquers without the big three chemicals, formaldehyde, toluene and DBP for its manicures and pedicures. The omission of these ingredients means that the staff is not required to wear protective gloves and masks when working with the products, making the pampering experience a little more personal. In a hurry? Opt for the express mani or pedi to get in and out with a satisfying service. Have the time, go for a slow beauty treatment that has the customer looking and feeling better inside and out.
Reader Recommended
Classy Nails by Le, 1800 E. Fort Lowell Road, Suite 146, 520-795-1985, classynailsbyle.com
Bella Spa, 1070 E. Tucson Marketplace Boulevard, Suite 120, 520-882-2123, facebook.com/bellanailstucson
Best Home Furnishings
Sam Levitz Furniture
Multiple locations, samlevitz.com
There’s quite a bit of history in the arrival of Sam Levitz, who moved to Tucson in the early 1940s. In 1953 he opened a furniture store, and in 1955 he opened the world’s first direct-to-you furniture warehouse. People came from miles around — and still do — for the great money-saving deals and specials on solid furniture. Sam Levitz delivers and sets up pieces for a reasonable price.
Reader Recommended
Copenhagen Imports, 3660 E. Fort Lowell, 520-253-8870, copenhagenliving.com
Ashley Home Store, 100 N. Pantano Road, 520-917-2417, stores.ashleyfurniture.com
Best Day Spa
Gadabout Salon Spas
Multiple locations
520-325-0000, gadabout.com
When the community needs to unwind, get a haircut or have a skin treatment, it’s time to hit Gadabout, the spa with all the services. Gadabout has five locations around the Old Pueblo. Gadabout strives to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone, no matter who you are. The salon/spa offers discounts on services to teachers and contributes to local nonprofits. There are criteria which may be found on the website.
Reader Recommended
Skinology Skin and Body Studio, 4249 W. Ina Road, Suite 125, 520-477-7708
Best Vintage Shopping
22nd Street Antique Mall
5302 E. 22nd Street, 520-514-5262
facebook.com/22ndstreetantiquemalltuscon
Treasures are hiding at the 22nd Street Antique Mall. Some of the stash is truly antique, some collectible and some just plain fun. Take, for example, a refurbished secretary desk with cubbies and a workspace with an owl decoupaged to the front. Who wouldn’t want that? The place goes on almost forever, and chances are you will have to return to see everything.
Reader Recommended
How Sweet It Was Vintage, 424 E. Sixth Street, 520-623-9854, howsweetitwas.com
Best Tanning Salon
Beach Bunnie
943 E. University Boulevard, Suite 179
520-792-8267, beachbunnietanning.com
To quote “Twilight,” “Aren’t people from Arizona supposed to be like really tan?” Yes! For those who don’t tan easily or who turn into a tomato or, maybe, want to add a little color in the winter, Beach Bunnie is here to help with spray or UV tanning. Get that sun-kissed glow and keep it year-round with the help of the technicians.
Reader Recommended
Heavenly Glow, 7846 E. Wrightstown Road, 520-733-3600, heavenlyglowtans.com
Planet Beach, 12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard, Suite 160, 520-877-8266, planetbeach.com
Best Local Clothing Designer
Black Broccoli
418 E. Seventh Street
520-306-8269, shopblackbroccoli.com
Black Broccoli and designer Nick Arcade take vintage clothing that is already interesting and rework it to create something totally unique. The intention isn’t to be just another clothing or vintage resale shop. Black Broccoli acts more as a celebration of culture and an ode to Arcade’s personal inspirations. So now you, too, are in the know.
Reader Recommended
Tierra Owens, facebook.com/tierra.owens.9
Ruby Jane, 26 Tubac Road, rubyjanedesigns.com
Best Lash Boutique
Lala Lash
2033 E. Speedway Boulevard, Suite 202
520-284-9586, lalalashboutiqueaz.com
Established in 2015, Lala Lash was built to provide with the inexpensive luxury of lashes. The confidence that comes with having your lashes done is something the staff wants all customers to have. The spa-like atmosphere is a tranquil time for guests to rest their minds and souls as the aestheticians and cosmetologists take the time to beautify them.
Reader Recommended
Lash Lab, 6544 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-820-014, facebook.com/lashlabllc
Amazing Lash, 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 115, 520-462-4936, amazinglashstudio.com
Best Jewelry
Silver Sea Jewelry
330 N. Fourth Avenue
520-624-9954, silverseajewelry.com
At Silver Sea Jewelry you will never feel adrift, even if you have no idea what you’re looking for. The helpful staff of “desert mermaids” will guide you through the handmade sterling silver, one-of-a-kind jewelry. They have rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Plus, they ship all over the United States.
Reader Recommended
Heliotrope, heliotropemetal.com
Luna and Saya, lunaandsaya.com
Best Hair Salon
The Coyote Wore Sideburns
2855 E. Grant Road
520-623-7341, thecoyoteworesideburns.com
If there’s any reason to get your hair done at The Coyote Wore Sideburns, it’s for its name. Still, there is so much more to the salon than a name. Owners Signe Razzi and Carmelo Guagliardo still work there, as do three other stylists. Razzi likes a mussy, casual cut but will give you what you ask for. She has also developed a perm wrap that gives a nice wave. Guagliardo promises to listen, and when you say a half-inch off, he knows what a half-inch means. The other stylists are equally as accomplished. Cuts are $45 and include consultation, shampoo, conditioning, cut and style. That’s not all that’s on the menu at Coyote, of course, but it’s a start.
Reader Recommended
Salon Salon, 410 E. Toole Avenue, 520-777-3224, salonsalonaz.com
Best Place to Get Great Hair Color
Hush Salon and Day Spa
4635 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-327-6753, hushsalonandspa.com
There’s nothing quiet about Hush. Owner Sheri Turner said the bigger the hair, the closer to heaven. Who doesn’t want to be closer to heaven? They offer all the hair services, skin care, waxing and makeup services, nails and lashes. Walk in as Medusa, come out as Aphrodite.
Reader Recommended
Beauty and Beasts Salon, 10180 E. Rita Road, Suite 180, 520-849-5667, beautyandbeastssalon.com
Best Tattoo Parlor
Sacred Art Tattoo Studio
2807 E. Speedway Boulevard
315 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-326-1601
facebook.com/sacredarttattootucson
What can you say about a place that has been inking and piercing Tucson for more than two decades and is voted Best Tattoo Parlor? The business is practically an institution. Sacred Art has nine artists and another nine piercers ready to serve, plus there’s a nice selection of gold Junipurr Jewelry, ranging in style from your basic knife to an out-of-this-world Saturn with rings. Check out the nose chains. First-timers should not be afraid. The artists and piercers here are experienced and know what they are doing. They take walk-ins, but appointments are welcome, too.
Reader Recommended
Black Rose, 47 S. Sixth Avenue, 520-388-9091; 421 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-629-1999, blackrosetattooers.com
Haunted Hands, 510 N. Seventh Avenue, Suite 150, hauntedhands.com
Best Tattoo Removal/Alteration
Oops! Laser Removal
5647 E. Grant Road
520-488-5715, oopslaser.com
The phrase “tattoos are permanent” does not stand at Oops! Laser Tattoo Removal. Using state-of-the-art laser equipment and techniques combined with a clean, comfortable setting and superior customer service, the staff will erase an ex’s name, gang-related tattoos or offensive markings. Oops! Laser Tattoo Removal will help individuals get a fresh start with new skin for a new life.
Reader Recommended
Pima Dermatology, 5150 E. Glenn Street, 520-795-7729, pimaderm.com
Allure Medical, 5501 N. Oracle Road, Suite 161, 520-365-5028, alluremedicaltucson.com
Best Tattoo Artist
Lisa Cardenas, Haunted Hands Tattoo
510 N. Seventh Avenue, Suite 150
The owner/founder of Haunted Hands Tattoo, Lisa Cardenas has won Tucson Weekly’s best tattoo artist six times. She opened Haunted Hands in 2012 and has been designing her fan-favorite style for over a decade. Cardenas meets the customers’ needs and her own standards with every tattoo.
Reader Recommended
Anthony Michaels, Twenty Five Twelve Collective, 2512 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-274-7662, 2512collective.com
Ed Slocum, Tattoo Artistry, 1680 N. Country Club Road, 520-329-3591, instagram.com/helldriver1973
Best Place to Get Pierced
Straight to the Point
1927 E. Grant Road
520-795-8500, sttptucson.com
Created in 2009, Straight to the Point brings class and customer service to an industry not known for it, so says its website. Whether it is a person’s first piercing or 100th, the staff will serve as cheerleaders, hand-holders and admirers. Patrons can also collaborate with the staff for curated piercings.
Reader Recommended
Enchanted Dragon Tattoos, 405 E. Wetmore Road, Suite 123, 520-884-5494, enchanteddragontattoos.com
Best Barbershop
Headliners
7401 N. La Cholla Boulevard
520-544-2090
facebook.com/headlinersbarbershopllc
Headliners Barber Shop has five locations, so one of them is near you, including Tucson and Park Place malls. No style is too complicated. A fade? Done. Braids? Done. These barbers know what they’re doing.
Reader Recommended
Gentleman Jack’s Barber Lounge, 13360 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Suite 118, 520-838-0899, gentlemanjacksbarberlounge.com
Good Fellas Barber Shop, 3504 S. Sixth Avenue, Suite 130, 520-867-2770, facebook.com
Best Florist
Inglis Florist
2362 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-622-4641
6468 N. Oracle, 520-297-1158
Name the occasion and the designers at Inglis Florists are on it. The company has been around since 1940. The current owner, Michael Butterbrodt, is a second-generation florist, so he knows what he’s doing. They also do gourmet and gift baskets, but they won’t let you down with their flowers. Butterbrodt and his staff stand behind their arrangements. They work with a variety of fresh flower and will do custom designs and silk arrangements. Plus, they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Reader Recommended
Mayfield Florist, 520-886-4443, mayfieldflorist.com
Fourth Avenue Flower Shop, 531 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-622-7673, flowershopon4th.com
Best Eyeglass/Optical Retailer
Alvernon Optical
Multiple locations, alvernonoptical.com
For over 50 years, Alvernon Optical has stressed quality and customer service above all else. Choose from a plethora of specialty eyewear, including name-prescription sunglasses, safety glasses, prescription dive masks and swim goggles.
Reader Recommended
Lesco Optical, Multiple locations, lescooptical.com
Arizona Primary Eye Care, Multiple locations, arizonaprimaryeyecare.com