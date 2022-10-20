Best Fashion & Style 2022

Best Clothing

Creations Boutique

444 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-8251, creations24.com

Deeply rooted in Bohemian influences, Creations Boutique specializes in modern apparel, including Angie Brand clothing, as well as a curated selection of labels we all love. Its goal is to provide a memorable experience. Its designers search the world for incredible art to bring clothing to life. This boutique is not afraid of color nor shy on embellishment.

Reader Recommended

Buffalo Exchange, Multiple locations, buffaloexchange.com

South Sixth Bodega

Tucson Mall - 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 307

Park Place Mall - 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite 142

520-500-4231, southsixthbodega.com





Best Resale Clothing

Buffalo Exchange

Multiple locations, buffaloexchange.com

Some of us have been buying and trading clothes here for a bit. Buffalo Exchange has been buying, selling and trading clothing and accessories since 1974, when Kerstin Block had the idea for a different sort of secondhand shop following her love of thrift store shopping. Enter a whole new business model — a resale shop where customers could buy hand-picked secondhand treasures and sell their clothes for cash or trade on the spot. A perfect storm for the perfect business.

Reader Recommended

Plato’s Closet

East - 5616 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-777-4478

West - 7306 N. Oracle Road, 520-207-9333, platoscloset.com

Twice As Nice, 7333 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-298-7375, shopselltrade.com





Best Nail Salon

Greentoes

Central - 529 N. Sixth Avenue, 520-777-6281

North - 615 W. Roller Coaster Road, 520-329-8972, greentoes.com

Greentoes provides vegan nail lacquers without the big three chemicals, formaldehyde, toluene and DBP for its manicures and pedicures. The omission of these ingredients means that the staff is not required to wear protective gloves and masks when working with the products, making the pampering experience a little more personal. In a hurry? Opt for the express mani or pedi to get in and out with a satisfying service. Have the time, go for a slow beauty treatment that has the customer looking and feeling better inside and out.

Reader Recommended

Classy Nails by Le, 1800 E. Fort Lowell Road, Suite 146, 520-795-1985, classynailsbyle.com

Bella Spa, 1070 E. Tucson Marketplace Boulevard, Suite 120, 520-882-2123, facebook.com/bellanailstucson





Best Home Furnishings

Sam Levitz Furniture

Multiple locations, samlevitz.com

There’s quite a bit of history in the arrival of Sam Levitz, who moved to Tucson in the early 1940s. In 1953 he opened a furniture store, and in 1955 he opened the world’s first direct-to-you furniture warehouse. People came from miles around — and still do — for the great money-saving deals and specials on solid furniture. Sam Levitz delivers and sets up pieces for a reasonable price.

Reader Recommended

Copenhagen Imports, 3660 E. Fort Lowell, 520-253-8870, copenhagenliving.com

Ashley Home Store, 100 N. Pantano Road, 520-917-2417, stores.ashleyfurniture.com





Best Day Spa

Gadabout Salon Spas

Multiple locations

520-325-0000, gadabout.com

When the community needs to unwind, get a haircut or have a skin treatment, it’s time to hit Gadabout, the spa with all the services. Gadabout has five locations around the Old Pueblo. Gadabout strives to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone, no matter who you are. The salon/spa offers discounts on services to teachers and contributes to local nonprofits. There are criteria which may be found on the website.

Reader Recommended

Greentoes North

615 W. Roller Coaster Road, 520-329-8972

529 N. Sixth Avenue, 520-777-6281

greentoestucson.com

Skinology Skin and Body Studio, 4249 W. Ina Road, Suite 125, 520-477-7708





Best Vintage Shopping

22nd Street Antique Mall

5302 E. 22nd Street, 520-514-5262

facebook.com/22ndstreetantiquemalltuscon

Treasures are hiding at the 22nd Street Antique Mall. Some of the stash is truly antique, some collectible and some just plain fun. Take, for example, a refurbished secretary desk with cubbies and a workspace with an owl decoupaged to the front. Who wouldn’t want that? The place goes on almost forever, and chances are you will have to return to see everything.

Reader Recommended

Buffalo Exchange, Multiple locations, buffaloexchange.com

How Sweet It Was Vintage, 424 E. Sixth Street, 520-623-9854, howsweetitwas.com





Best Tanning Salon

Beach Bunnie

943 E. University Boulevard, Suite 179

520-792-8267, beachbunnietanning.com

To quote “Twilight,” “Aren’t people from Arizona supposed to be like really tan?” Yes! For those who don’t tan easily or who turn into a tomato or, maybe, want to add a little color in the winter, Beach Bunnie is here to help with spray or UV tanning. Get that sun-kissed glow and keep it year-round with the help of the technicians.

Reader Recommended

Heavenly Glow, 7846 E. Wrightstown Road, 520-733-3600, heavenlyglowtans.com

Planet Beach, 12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard, Suite 160, 520-877-8266, planetbeach.com





Best Local Clothing Designer

Black Broccoli

418 E. Seventh Street

520-306-8269, shopblackbroccoli.com

Black Broccoli and designer Nick Arcade take vintage clothing that is already interesting and rework it to create something totally unique. The intention isn’t to be just another clothing or vintage resale shop. Black Broccoli acts more as a celebration of culture and an ode to Arcade’s personal inspirations. So now you, too, are in the know.

Reader Recommended

Tierra Owens, facebook.com/tierra.owens.9



Ruby Jane, 26 Tubac Road, rubyjanedesigns.com





Best Lash Boutique

Lala Lash

2033 E. Speedway Boulevard, Suite 202

520-284-9586, lalalashboutiqueaz.com

Established in 2015, Lala Lash was built to provide with the inexpensive luxury of lashes. The confidence that comes with having your lashes done is something the staff wants all customers to have. The spa-like atmosphere is a tranquil time for guests to rest their minds and souls as the aestheticians and cosmetologists take the time to beautify them.

Reader Recommended

Lash Lab, 6544 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-820-014, facebook.com/lashlabllc

Amazing Lash, 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 115, 520-462-4936, amazinglashstudio.com





Best Jewelry

Silver Sea Jewelry

330 N. Fourth Avenue

520-624-9954, silverseajewelry.com

At Silver Sea Jewelry you will never feel adrift, even if you have no idea what you’re looking for. The helpful staff of “desert mermaids” will guide you through the handmade sterling silver, one-of-a-kind jewelry. They have rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Plus, they ship all over the United States.

Reader Recommended

Heliotrope, heliotropemetal.com

Luna and Saya, lunaandsaya.com





Best Hair Salon

The Coyote Wore Sideburns

2855 E. Grant Road

520-623-7341, thecoyoteworesideburns.com

If there’s any reason to get your hair done at The Coyote Wore Sideburns, it’s for its name. Still, there is so much more to the salon than a name. Owners Signe Razzi and Carmelo Guagliardo still work there, as do three other stylists. Razzi likes a mussy, casual cut but will give you what you ask for. She has also developed a perm wrap that gives a nice wave. Guagliardo promises to listen, and when you say a half-inch off, he knows what a half-inch means. The other stylists are equally as accomplished. Cuts are $45 and include consultation, shampoo, conditioning, cut and style. That’s not all that’s on the menu at Coyote, of course, but it’s a start.

Reader Recommended

Gadabout, Multiple locations, 520-325-0000, gadabout.com

Salon Salon, 410 E. Toole Avenue, 520-777-3224, salonsalonaz.com





Best Place to Get Great Hair Color

Hush Salon and Day Spa

4635 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-327-6753, hushsalonandspa.com

There’s nothing quiet about Hush. Owner Sheri Turner said the bigger the hair, the closer to heaven. Who doesn’t want to be closer to heaven? They offer all the hair services, skin care, waxing and makeup services, nails and lashes. Walk in as Medusa, come out as Aphrodite.

Reader Recommended

Gadabout, Multiple locations, 520-325-0000, gadabout.com

Beauty and Beasts Salon, 10180 E. Rita Road, Suite 180, 520-849-5667, beautyandbeastssalon.com





Best Tattoo Parlor

Sacred Art Tattoo Studio

2807 E. Speedway Boulevard

315 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-326-1601

sacredarttattoostudio.com

facebook.com/sacredarttattootucson

What can you say about a place that has been inking and piercing Tucson for more than two decades and is voted Best Tattoo Parlor? The business is practically an institution. Sacred Art has nine artists and another nine piercers ready to serve, plus there’s a nice selection of gold Junipurr Jewelry, ranging in style from your basic knife to an out-of-this-world Saturn with rings. Check out the nose chains. First-timers should not be afraid. The artists and piercers here are experienced and know what they are doing. They take walk-ins, but appointments are welcome, too.

Reader Recommended

Black Rose, 47 S. Sixth Avenue, 520-388-9091; 421 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-629-1999, blackrosetattooers.com

Haunted Hands, 510 N. Seventh Avenue, Suite 150, hauntedhands.com





Best Tattoo Removal/Alteration

Oops! Laser Removal

5647 E. Grant Road

520-488-5715, oopslaser.com

The phrase “tattoos are permanent” does not stand at Oops! Laser Tattoo Removal. Using state-of-the-art laser equipment and techniques combined with a clean, comfortable setting and superior customer service, the staff will erase an ex’s name, gang-related tattoos or offensive markings. Oops! Laser Tattoo Removal will help individuals get a fresh start with new skin for a new life.

Reader Recommended

Pima Dermatology, 5150 E. Glenn Street, 520-795-7729, pimaderm.com

Allure Medical, 5501 N. Oracle Road, Suite 161, 520-365-5028, alluremedicaltucson.com





Best Tattoo Artist

Lisa Cardenas, Haunted Hands Tattoo

510 N. Seventh Avenue, Suite 150

hauntedhands.com

The owner/founder of Haunted Hands Tattoo, Lisa Cardenas has won Tucson Weekly’s best tattoo artist six times. She opened Haunted Hands in 2012 and has been designing her fan-favorite style for over a decade. Cardenas meets the customers’ needs and her own standards with every tattoo.

Reader Recommended

Anthony Michaels, Twenty Five Twelve Collective, 2512 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-274-7662, 2512collective.com

Ed Slocum, Tattoo Artistry, 1680 N. Country Club Road, 520-329-3591, instagram.com/helldriver1973





Best Place to Get Pierced

Straight to the Point

1927 E. Grant Road

520-795-8500, sttptucson.com

Created in 2009, Straight to the Point brings class and customer service to an industry not known for it, so says its website. Whether it is a person’s first piercing or 100th, the staff will serve as cheerleaders, hand-holders and admirers. Patrons can also collaborate with the staff for curated piercings.

Reader Recommended

Sacred Art Tattoo

315 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-369-4421

2807 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-326-1601

sacredarttattoostudio.com

Enchanted Dragon Tattoos, 405 E. Wetmore Road, Suite 123, 520-884-5494, enchanteddragontattoos.com



Best Barbershop

Headliners

7401 N. La Cholla Boulevard

520-544-2090

facebook.com/headlinersbarbershopllc

Headliners Barber Shop has five locations, so one of them is near you, including Tucson and Park Place malls. No style is too complicated. A fade? Done. Braids? Done. These barbers know what they’re doing.

Reader Recommended

Gentleman Jack’s Barber Lounge, 13360 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Suite 118, 520-838-0899, gentlemanjacksbarberlounge.com

Good Fellas Barber Shop, 3504 S. Sixth Avenue, Suite 130, 520-867-2770, facebook.com





Best Florist

Inglis Florist

2362 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-622-4641

6468 N. Oracle, 520-297-1158

inglisflorists.com

Name the occasion and the designers at Inglis Florists are on it. The company has been around since 1940. The current owner, Michael Butterbrodt, is a second-generation florist, so he knows what he’s doing. They also do gourmet and gift baskets, but they won’t let you down with their flowers. Butterbrodt and his staff stand behind their arrangements. They work with a variety of fresh flower and will do custom designs and silk arrangements. Plus, they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Reader Recommended

Mayfield Florist, 520-886-4443, mayfieldflorist.com

Fourth Avenue Flower Shop, 531 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-622-7673, flowershopon4th.com





Best Eyeglass/Optical Retailer

Alvernon Optical

Multiple locations, alvernonoptical.com

For over 50 years, Alvernon Optical has stressed quality and customer service above all else. Choose from a plethora of specialty eyewear, including name-prescription sunglasses, safety glasses, prescription dive masks and swim goggles.

Reader Recommended

Lesco Optical, Multiple locations, lescooptical.com

Arizona Primary Eye Care, Multiple locations, arizonaprimaryeyecare.com