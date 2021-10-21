Best Of Tucson®

Best Farmers Market

Rillito Park Heirloom Farmers Market

4502 N. First Ave.

We’ve got plenty of terrific farmers markets throughout the valley, but our readers put Rillito Park’s gathering atop the rest. You’ll find all manner of craft food, locally grown fruits and veggies, cooking demonstrations, live music and more. Plus, it’s right up against The Loop so you can stroll or ride your bike. It’s a party every weekend! And after a visit here, you can do farm-to-table at your own home.

Reader Recommended

Food in Root St. Philip’s Plaza

Santa Cruz River Farmers’ Market at Mercado San Agustin


Previous Winners

October 21-27

