Best Farmers Market Vendor

Tucson Tea Company

Every Saturday, Tucson Tea Company sets up their booth at the St. Philip’s Plaza Farmers Market. Not only do they offer fragrant teas at bargain prices, they also set up tap iced teas for purchase. Start your farmer’s market stroll with a Tucson iced tea and return for a $1 refill before you leave! Or get a free iced tea when you buy two bags of loose leaf tea. Their most popular drink is the purple berry dream, but this writer recommends their chai blends for fall (apple pie and chocolate chai).



Reader Recommended

Az Baking Company

Alpine Goat Girl


Previous Winners

