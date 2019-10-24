Email
Best Farmers Market Vendor 

Yellow Brick Coffee

3220 S. Dodge Blvd. #1

Follow the Yellow Brick beans! Yellow Brick Coffee has become a mainstay at the Rillito Farmers Market, with whole bean coffees for sale, as well as a nitro cold brew coffee that’s sure to get you where you’re going. The coffee roaster has a brick-and-mortar location, at 3220 S. Dodge Blvd., but is probably better known for their farmers market offerings. The single-origin roastery was started by Anna Perreira and her brother, David, in 2011, and has fast become one of the Old Pueblo’s best coffee outposts in short order. 

Runners Up

2. Sleeping Frog Farms

3. Adventure Coffee Roasters

Previous Winners

