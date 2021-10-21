Best Of Tucson®

Best Family Dining

Pinnacle Peak

6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Trail Dust Town is as close to a Western legend as you’re gonna find in the city limits, so it’s appropriate that an old-school steakhouse—complete with the swinging saloon doors—is at the top of this category. It’s perfect for family dining because the kids can ride the train, take a spin on the carousel, see a magic show and shop for candy while (most of) the rest of your party can enjoy a little adult conversation (and maybe adult beverages). If you’re taking someone for the first time, be sure to tell them that a tie is required, just so you can watch the staff snip it off and add it to the collection.

Reader Recommended

Little Anthony’s

Brooklyn Pizza Company




Previous: Best eegee’s Flavor
Next: Best Specialty Sandwich

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation