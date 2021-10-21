Best Of Tucson®

Best Eyeglass/Optical Retailer

Alvernon Optical

Multiple locations

Alvernon Optical has been providing Tucsonans with quality vision care for 60 years. There’s a lot to see here in the Old Pueblo, and they’re here to help make sure you don’t miss any of it! They provide eye exams, sell eyeglasses and even offer repairs. Looking for prescription sunglasses, safety glasses, or even dive masks or swim goggles? They do that too! You’re going to see so well you’ll be able to actually see the cicada sounds next summer.

Reader Recommended

Arizona Primary Eye Care

Lesco Optical


Previous: Best Florist
Next: Best Local Clothing Designer

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation