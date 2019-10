Multiple locations

Whether you need an eye exam or are just looking for another pair of prescription sunglasses, locally owned Alvernon Optical is here to help. The staff can help you pick out your best style, navigate your insurance options and ensure the right fit once the glasses come in. And if you’ve got an old broken pair of cheaters, they might even be able to fix ’em for you.

Runners Up:

2. Lesco Optical

3. Arizona Primary Eye Care