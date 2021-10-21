Best Of Tucson®

Best Empanadas

Le Cave’s

3950 E. 22nd St.

Le Cave’s Bakery has been carbing up Tucson since 1935, and in all that time they’ve learned some important lessons. Like why have two options when you can have four? Almost every pastry at Le Cave’s comes in a variety of flavors, and that is true for their big, beautiful empanadas. There are familiar flavors like cherry and chocolate, but they also get more creative with options like pumpkin and mango.

Reader Recommended

La Estrella

Anita Street Market


Previous: Best Elote
Next: Best Tacos

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation