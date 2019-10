3950 E. 22nd St.

Le Cave’s had a few tough final years on South Sixth Avenue, but new owners in a new location are using all the old recipes to create old-school flavors. And Le Cave’s is old school, given that they’ve been baking treats since 1935Their empanadas are standouts among the standouts. These sweet pockets of goodness can make even the most die-hard breakfast fanatic consider replacing donuts forever.

Runners Up

2. La Estrella

3. Alejandro’s