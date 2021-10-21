Best Of Tucson®

Best eegee’s Flavor

Watermelon

It’s great that eegee’s brings us a new flavor every month alongside the traditional lemon, strawberry, piña colada and skinny berry, but is the category even a contest? We all know watermelon, available in July as a relief for those triple digits, was gonna run away with this one.

Reader Recommended

Orange Dream

Piña Colada



Previous Winners

