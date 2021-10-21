Best Of Tucson®

Best Eastside Restaurant

Saguaro Corners

3750 S. Old Spanish Trail

Saguaro Corners is about as eastside as you can get without stumbling into a national park. Their surroundings inspire multiple dishes on their menu, like their mini Sonoran dogs, carne asada fries, and green and red chicken enchiladas. With plenty of margaritas, 16 beer taps, and entire taco platters, Saguaro Corners means it when they say they’re a comfort food destination.

Reader Recommended

Jonathan’s Cork

Zona 78


Previous Winners

