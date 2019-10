Multiple locations

If you’re looking for the perfect spot for a Halloween date, this is the place. The pizzas have names like Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Ghostface; their sandwiches include the Psycho and Hannibal; and even their salads carry the monikers of the Devil’s Reject and Christine. But even if it’s not Oct. 31, you’re gonna get a killer meal here.

Runners Up

2. Zona 78

3. Renee’s Organic Oven