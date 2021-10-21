Best Of Tucson®

Best Dulceria

La Estrella Bakery

Multiple locations

La Estrella, which opened a third location this year, cooks up some of the best Mexican pastries in Tucson. Head down to their storefront to get all sorts of fresh-baked sweets like pan de muerto, rosca de reyes or pan fino. More than their traditional sweets, La Estrella offers Mexican bread and tamales as well. If you stop by in person, don’t forget to pick up a dozen tortillas.

Beyond Bread

 Raspaderia Funland


