Best Dulceria 

Multiple locations

Though Tucsonans may debate on which Mexican pastry reigns supreme, the city agrees that La Estrella is the star of the show. The dulceria makes it hard to choose between all the colorful and sugary pan dulce, cute little marranitos and empanadas (pumpkin!!!). While the desserts are the first thing that comes to mind about La Estrella, they also have a great variety of breads, tortillas, tamales and menudo. The dulceria has grown from its first location on South 12th Avenue, adding a second location in the hip Mercado San Agustín.

3. Funland