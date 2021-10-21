Best Of Tucson®

Best Drive Thru

eegee's

Multiple locations

You don’t really appreciate drive-thrus until you become a parent of a toddler and realize that entering a restaurant for takeout involves unlocking all sorts of straps and buckles. (And let’s face it, there are times when you’re really happy to have a legal reason to tie the kids down.) So if you’re hitting a drive-thru, why not hit the one that features stuff that kids love, from French fries to chicken nuggets? The only challenge is having a conversation through a speaker box when the kids are screeching at each other in a back seat. Don’t worry, they’ll decide on a flavor soon enough.

Reader Recommended

Coffee Times

Los Betos




Previous: Best Tea
Next: Best eegee’s Flavor

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation