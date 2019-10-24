Best Drive Thru 

Multiple locations

Look, it ain’t fine dining, but sometimes—especially when you have one or more toddlers tied down, er, safely secured in their car seats—you just don’t want to get out of your Honda when you you’re picking up dinner on your way home. And in those situations, it’s great if the kids happen to love the food at the Drive Thru you’re rolling up to. Fortunately, eegee’s fits the bill, since the kids love mac ’n’ cheese, hot dogs and most especially, those refreshing cups of slushy eegee’s. Now if you can just keep them from spilling half of it all over themselves on the drive home…

Runners Up:

2. Nico’s Mexican Food

3. Coffee Times Drive-Thru