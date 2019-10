Multiple locations

The first time you look at Coffee X Change’s menu, it can seem a bit overwhelming. But fear not! Because you’ll receive a delicious drink to perk you up no matter what you pick (unless it’s decaf, of course). Their espressos range from Hawaiian style to Mexican mocha to white chocolate and breve. They have smoothies with a wide range of fruits, and even Italian soda. And we haven’t even gotten to their “Java X-Treme” ice blended drinks, but you’ll have to go in and experience those for yourself!