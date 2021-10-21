Best Of Tucson®

Best Drag Queen

Tempest DuJour

Is there a bigger name (or hair) in the world of Tucson drag? A perennial winner in this category, DuJour is much more than a colorful outfit with sequins. DuJour is known across town for headlining multiple drag shows and pride events, but off-stage also teaches costume design at UA. Tempest DuJour is also a name known outside of Tucson, for her presence on THE drag show, RuPaul’s Drag Race. All these combine to make a pretty fabulous personality.

Reader Recommended

Lucinda Holliday

Janee Starr


