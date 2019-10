For years, Tempest DuJour has been the queen of our hearts and the hostess with the mostess at many shows and events in Tucson. Tempest always stands out in a crowd, often rocking a hairdo up to heaven in a bright, pastel color. An activist, standout performer and friend to Tucson’s LGBTQA community, she continues to reign supreme and make us proud.

Runners Up

2. Tatiana(Diva)Blanco

3. Lucinda Holliday