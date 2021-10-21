Best Of Tucson®

Best Downtown Restaurant

HUB Restaurant and Creamery

266 E. Congress St.

We’ve got to applaud the guts it takes to make a restaurant and ice creamery combo. It’s one thing to imagine it, but another to actually build it. Luckily, that wild idea has worked out for HUB. And it’s much more than a gimmick. HUB puts a delicious and artisanal twist on many of their dishes, such as the smoked gouda, avocado mayo and bacon California burger, and the elote pasta. And after filling up on craft food, you can enjoy some of their unique ice cream flavors like honey lavender, pomegranate cherry and olive oil pistachio.

Cup Café

The Little One


