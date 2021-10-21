Best Of Tucson®

Best Dog Park

Udall Park

7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

One of the most popular dog parks in Tucson, Udall serves the east side with a large amount of open space. Like many other dog parks, this is divided into areas for large and small dogs to keep things safe. However, there isn't much shade here, so it's best not to go in the middle of the day. After a year and a half stuck at home, it's time to let the dogs out.

Reader Recommended

Reid Park

Brandi Fenton Park


