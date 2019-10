7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

This eastside staple has everything you could ask for in a dog park, including separated park space for big and small doggos. The well-lit park also includes drinking fountains for humans and dogs alike, with an acre of grass for your four-legged friends to frolic about. There are seats as well, so humans can relax while the hounds enjoy their social hour.

Runners Up

2. Reid Park

3. Brandi Fenton Memorial Park