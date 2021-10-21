Best Of Tucson®

Best DJ

Mother Tierra

You probably recognize Mother Tierra’s name from the many event listings or posters she’s appeared on. Tierra has performed all across town, from clubs to breweries to salons. How does her work fit into these disparate venues? A quick listen to her music and mixes shows she can jump from techno to hip-hop to downtempo. Let’s hope as more events pick up, we’ll hear more of Mother Tierra around Tucson.

Reader Recommended

DJ Herm

DJ Jahmar


