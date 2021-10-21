Best Of Tucson®

Best Dive Bar

Buffet Bar & Crock Pot

538 E. Ninth St.

Though it might seem paradoxical calling a place the “best” dive bar, The Buffet certainly fits the bill. For more than 80 years (as in almost a century!), The Buffet has held a special place in Tucson’s heart. Other bars around town might try to change with the trends, but The Buffet gives credence to the phrase slow and steady wins the race.

Reader Recommended

The Shelter Cocktail Lounge

Che’s Lounge


