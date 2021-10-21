Best Of Tucson®

Best Dining with a View

Hacienda del Sol

5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road

Hacienda del Sol takes the gorgeous-view award once again thanks to their perfect position in the Catalina Foothills. If you think those mountains are pretty to look at, just imagine the view from up on them. Well, you probably already know what it looks like considering Hacienda Del Sol’s reputation as a beautiful getaway without actually having to get away. Pick from their multiple restaurants or private dining options, and enjoy the surroundings.

Reader Recommended

Vivace

Saguaro Corners


Previous: Best Signature Dish
Next: Best Restaurant to Dazzle Out-of-Town Visitors

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation