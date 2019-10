902 E. Broadway Blvd.

Located on the Sunshine Mile at the edge of downtown, Welcome Diner has brought a fresh shine to a classic mid-century modern diner. The menu matches the stylish digs, with big ol’ helpings of delicious fare like fried chicken, biscuits, mac and cheese, bacon-covered burgers—you get the idea. It’s our favorite place to break our diet.

Runners Up

2. Little Anthony’s Diner

3. Baja Cafe