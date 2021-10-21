Best Of Tucson®

Best Desserts

Nadine’s

4553 E. Broadway Blvd.

Nadine’s all kosher bakery is the perfect place to satisfy any craving. A singular dessert has multiple varieties at Nadine’s and you aren’t limited to traditional croissants and scones. Nadine’s has excellent cakes, brownies, and breads with delicious flavor combinations. They are well-known for their wedding cakes but we venture to say Nadine’s exceeds in offering the most interesting baked goods in Tucson.

Reader Recommended

Beyond Bread/Back Dough

Cup Café


